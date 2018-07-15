Donald Glover shared a two-song Childish Gambino EP, the Summer Pack, last week. He also announced an accompanying “Summertime Starts Here” event series. Pop-ups kicked off this weekend in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Ice cream trucks gave out free cones at the first event in New York’s Union Square on Friday.

The London pop-up was held yesterday, before Childish Gambino headlined London’s Lovebox festival. Special editions of 2016’s Awaken, My Love!, featuring the original title Operation Highjump, were available for purchase. Childish Gambino’s creative director Ibra Ake shared a video of the vinyl on Instagram. The caption reads, “we changed the name to “awaken my love” last minute. before that we called the album a different name and it was gonna look like this.”