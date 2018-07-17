Free Cake For Every Creature – “Be Home Soon” Video

Free Cake For Every Creature are releasing a new album, The Bluest Star, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from the Katie Bennett-led project’s latest already — “Around You” and “In Your Car” — and today they’re sharing another one called “Be Home Soon.”

It’s a song about the warmth that comes at the end of a work week and the feeling you get when you come back to a place that truly feels like home. “I feel my thread run through everything/ And I’ve got nothing to do, time is mine,” Bennett sings. The chorus aches with the anticipation of walking through the door and setting your things down and kicking off your shoes. Bennett has always had a knack for letting the little comforts feel immaculate, and “Be Home Soon” is about those small but unshakeable joys.

The song comes attached to a video animated by Rivkah Gevinson. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/02 Ridgewood, NY @ Trans Pecos * ^

08/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits * ^

08/04 Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston *

08/05 Providence, RI @ AS220 +

08/06 Boston, MA @ Great Scott +

08/07 Portland, [email protected] Aphoadian Theater + $

08/08 Burlington, [email protected] Arts Riot $

08/09 Montreal, QB @ La Vitrola $

08/10 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

08/11 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

08/12 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

08/14 Michigan City, IN @ Quality Beet %

08/15 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout %

08/16 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop %

* w/ Told Slant

^ w/ Slow Ref

+ w/ Horse Jumper of Love

$ w/ Lisa/ Liza

% w/ Amy O

The Bluest Star is out 8/3 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.