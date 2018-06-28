Free Cake For Every Creature – “In Your Car”

Playing under the moniker Free Cake For Every Creature, Katie Bennett magnifies tiny, singular moments into whispery twee-pop songs. The Philly-based project is gearing up to release a new collection of songs, The Bluest Star, which quietly explores platonic and romantic relationships, memories of suburbia, and letting loved ones go. We’ve already heard the wistful “Around You,” and today we’re sharing “In Your Car.”

It’s hard to write an earnest song about listening to music in a car during the summer that isn’t cliché, but FCFEC pulls it off (really well). On “In Your Car,” Bennett’s hushed murmurs and “aaah”s ripple over Yo La Tengo-style sliding guitar hooks, creating a sound that feels both wide-eyed and vintage. The singer-songwriter does she what she does best here, translating vignettes of everyday interactions into lyrics that feel universal. She sings,

Windows down in your stopped car/

Radio picking up the distant city’s station/

You pass me the glass, your lipstick in the rim/

“Summer babe” narration, waiting waiting

In terms of capturing the experience of the suburban summer, Bennett nails it — right down to the Pavement nod. These are the kind of songs you’ll want to share with people you really like, or maybe just play in your own car.

You can listen to “In Your Car,” and check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

08/02 – Ridgewood, NY @ Trans Pecos * ^

08/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits * ^

08/04 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston *

08/05 – Providence, RI @ AS220 +

08/06 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott +

08/07 – Portland, [email protected] Aphoadian Theater + $

08/08 – Burlington, [email protected] Arts Riot $

08/09 – Montreal, QB @ La Vitrola $

08/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

08/11 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

08/14 – Michigan City, IN @ Quality Beet %

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout %

08/16 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop %

* w/ Told Slant

^ w/ Slow Ref

+ w/ Horse Jumper of Love

$ w/ Lisa/ Liza

% w/ Amy O

The Bluest Star is out 8/3 via Double Double Whammy, and you can pre-order it here.