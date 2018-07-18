Troye Sivan – “Better Now” (Post Malone Cover)

Here’s a pop-music crossover that I don’t think anyone saw coming. Troye Sivan is an Australian pop sensation who’s just starting to make a global impact. As an openly LGBTQ performer, his presence in popular culture feels important, but it would be a mistake to talk about that and not his feathery, emotive vocals or his polished, communicative performance style. He’s a natural. Post Malone, on the other hand, is the dominant dirtbag in pop music right now. He’s nowhere near as practiced or professional as Sivan, and that seems to be part of his appeal. The two performers seem to be polar opposites, and yet it appears that Sivan is a Post Malone fan.

Sivan just dropped a new live-in-studio Spotify Session single, which features his stripped-down and intimate take on his own song “Bloom.” But as with other Spotify sessions, there’s a cover in there, too. And Sivan’s cover is his take on “Better Now,” a lurching trap-blues lullaby from Post Malone’s enormously popular Beerbongs & Bentleys album.

It turns out to be a canny choice. Sivan’s take on the song is soft and affectionate, but it’s not really a stark departure from the original. If anything, it’s a sign that Post Malone songs would sound better if they were sung by someone who could actually sing. Check out Sivan’s Spotify Single below.

Sivan’s new album Bloom is out 8/31 on EMI Australia/Capitol.