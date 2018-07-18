Jonah Hill Describes His Experience At Kanye’s Wyoming Listening Party

Kanye West’s Wyoming listening party for the new album Ye has already been chronicled to death, but it seems like a surreal and fascinating scene. Private planes full of writers and rappers and random celebrities, all flown to a ski-resort town in the wilderness to hear an album that would be publicly available hours later. And one of those celebrities was Jonah Hill, who has done an amazing job transforming from the Superbad kid into a charismatic dirtbag with multiple Oscar nominations.

We know that Hill loves rap music; he did, after all, force Future to awkwardly rap “Jumpman” with him on SNL that one time. And Hill, it seems, was delighted to be among the revelers in Wyoming that day. Last night, Hill was on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the new Gus Van Sant movie Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot. And on the show, he described the scene in Wyoming, which he calls “really an epic, legendary thing.” He was put up at a Jackson Hole hotel where “it’s, like, couples on their honeymoons and then Tity Boi and Charlamagne.” And talking to Kimmel, he offered up what amounts as a defense of Kanye:

I didn’t realize it was controversial to go support Kanye at that time. Like, my sister didn’t speak to me for a week because he’d worn a MAGA hat and shit. And to me, it just felt like a bad Andy Kaufman swing and a miss. Like, I don’t bail on people right away. People fuck up and do stupid stuff. You shouldn’t bail on everybody right away. This guy’s given me so much. He’s my guy.

Here’s the conversation:

I’m pretty sure this is the Pitchfork article Hill mentioned.