Mobb Deep’s Prodigy died last summer at the age of 42. The rapper struggled with sickle cell anemia throughout his illustrious career, becoming an advocate for those suffering from the rare blood disease. WNYC is launching a new podcast called The Realness that promises to shed light on Prodigy’s personal battle with the disease as much as it reflects on his titanic legacy.

The Realness contains never-before-heard audio of Prodigy talking about his life with sickle cell, and it also features interviews with seminal figures like Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest, Roxanne Shanté, Dr. Dre, Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, and Matty C, a founding writer at The Source who produced Mobb Deep’s 1995 album The Infamous.

The first two episodes of The Realness are live. Listen to both below and check out more info here.