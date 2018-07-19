Superorganism – “Night Time (Danny L Harle Remix)”

“Night Time” — the closing track to Superorganism’s self-titled debut album from earlier this year — has already gotten a video game-inspired music video and today it’s getting a remix from PC Music’s Danny L Harle.

“All of us are huge (wink wink) fans of Danny and his futuristic pop production skillz, particularly on his track ‘Me4U,’,” Orono said in a press release. “At the start of this year we asked him if he would be interested in doing a remix for us, and thankfully, he said yes…and the rest was history. An even twinklier, dancier, sickening version of Night Time was born.”

Listen to his take on the track below.

Superorganism is out now via Domino. Check out their upcoming tour dates here.