Superorganism – “Night Time” Video

Last month, the UK pop collective Superorganism released their debut album, and today they’ve shared a video for its closing track, “Night Time.” It was directed by Robert Strange and jumps back and forth through time, laying out a story where the band’s leader, Orono Noguchi, gets in contact with an alien via social media. It comes to earth and zaps up a bike-riding Noguchi to their home base, shaped like a giant whale, and paints her in silver. There’s a lot more going on than that, though, including a video game component. Watch the whole thing below.

NA TOUR DATES:

08/05 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/30 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/31 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

09/04 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

09/06 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

09/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/11 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/15 Albany, NY @ Pearl Palooza

09/17 Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/18 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/19 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

09/25 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

09/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Superorganism is out now via Domino. The band have just announced a North American tour in the fall.