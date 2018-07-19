Troye Sivan – “Dance To This” (Feat. Ariana Grande) Video

We’re still over a month away from Troye Sivan’s sophomore album, Bloom, but the Aussie pop artist has been putting out a steady stream of content to keep the fans occupied. Last month, he debuted the Ariana Grande-featuring single “Dance To This,” and today that track gets a music video to go along with it.

It was directed by Bardia Zeinali and features Sivan and Grande taking the stage in a recreation hall filled with onlookers who want nothing to do with them. As the two of them showboat, all the people in attendance leave one by one, fed up, and Sivan and Grande are left to dance with each other alone. Check it out below.

Bloom is out 8/31.