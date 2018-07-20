Zhu & Tame Impala – “My Life” Video (Feat. Willow Smith)

The shadowy electronic producer Zhu and Kevin Parker’s world-conquering psych-pop project Tame Impala teamed up on a single called “My Love” earlier this year. Today, they’ve shared a video for the song starring Willow Smith.

The video begins with Smith in the aftermath of a brutal car accident. She survived, but her fellow passengers weren’t so lucky. From there, she stumbles into a series of memories — her life flashing before her eyes, basically — including a lot of partying and adventuring from the night before.

Ben Tan and David Altobelli, the duo known as American Millennial, co-directed the clip with Elliott Sellers. You can watch it below.