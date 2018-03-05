Zhu & Tame Impala – “My Life”

Lately, Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker has been moving around outside the confines of the band that he put together, venturing out into genres far afield of the utopian, bleary-eyed psych-rock that he’s perfected. Over the years, Parker has worked extensively with Mark Ronson, and both Parker and Ronson were all over Lady Gaga’s 2016 album Joanne. More recently, Parker has hit the studio with R&B singers like SZA and DRAM. And now he’s out here singing on an EDM anthem.

We previously reported that Parker had a song in the works with Zhu, an EDM singer and producer who’s been a mainstay on the festival scene for the past few years. That single is here. “My Life” is a hazy, synthetic deep house thumper, and it finds Parker singing, in his faraway tenor, about how we shouldn’t tell him what to do.

The combination fits farely well, with Parker’s vulnerable voice floating through Zhu’s fairly subtle track. (I really like the buried-in-the-mix free-jazz horns that come in partway through.) And after Tame Impala’s Currents, it’s honestly not that hard to imagine Parker putting together music of his own that doesn’t sound too different from this. Listen below.

“My Life” is out now on Mind Of A Genius.