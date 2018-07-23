David Bowie – “Zeroes (2018)”

Over the last few years, David Bowie’s discography has gotten the exhaustive box set collection treatment. The next volume in that series is Loving The Alien (1983-1988), which will be released in October, and contains all of his studio and live albums from that period, plus a new production of the 1987 album Never Let Me Down, his final solo album of the ’80s.

The 2018 version of the album was recorded by producer Mario McNulty at Electric Lady Studios in NYC with some longtime Bowie collaborators, plus string arrangements by Nico Muhly and a guest appearance from Laurie Anderson.

Today, the fresh 2018 version of “Zeroes” has been released. “Stripping this song down to its core revealed a track that could have been right at home on Hunky Dory,” producer McNulty noted. “I kept Peter Frampton’s sitar (which was originally owned by Jimi Hendrix) as it still fits against the new guitars from Reeves Gabrels.”

The new “Zeroes” will be included on a limited-edition double A-side picture disc 7″ alongside “Beat Of Your Drum” that comes out ahead of the box set in September.

The “Zeroes” b/w “Beat Of Your Drum” picture disc is out 9/7. The Loving The Alien (1983-1988) box set is out 10/12. More info here.