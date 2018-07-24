Desert Daze Adds My Bloody Valentine, Shellac, Julia Holter, & More

With all the big mainstream US festivals meeting in the middle half the time, it’s nice to have some more focused and/or niche options in comparison. For the last several years, Desert Daze has been offering lineups that get more and more impressive, maintaining a loose dedication to psych-rock while still booking an always creative and surprising range of acts. The 2018 iteration was already looking really good after the fest’s initial announcements, with Tame Impala and Warpaint serving as the exact kinds of bands you’d want to see in the desert, alongside more unique inclusions like Mercury Rev playing the entirety of Deserter’s Songs or Jarvis Cocker. Now the festival has unveiled its third phase of new acts, and it’s going to have a bit more firepower when it returns to California’s Lake Perris this October.

The big revelation is that My Bloody Valentine will headline alongside Tame Impala. That alone is pretty enticing, but the other new additions include Shellac (as well as a speaking engagement with Steve Albini), Julia Holter playing with an orchestra, and Tame Impala side project GUM, which means Tame, GUM, and Pond are all on a festival bill together for the first time. Ian Svenonius’ Escape-ism and Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers are also on the lineup now.

It’s a pretty different look than California’s more famous festivals, but it all seems exciting and idiosyncratic. Check out the whole lineup below.

Tame Impala

My Bloody Valentine

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Death Grips

Mercury Rev (performing Deserter’s Songs)

Warpaint

Jarvis Cocker (introducing “Jarv Is … “)

Shellac

Ty Segall & White Fence

Earth (performing The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull)

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Damien Echols

Chelsea Wolfe

Connan Mockasin

Beak>

A Place To Bury Strangers

Shannon & The Clams

Kevin Morby

Preoccupations

Malcolm Mooney (of Can)

Hinds

King Khan & The Shrines

Pond

Julia Holter

Dakhabrakha

Earthless

Kikagaku Moyo

Boogarins

Wand

GUM

Follakzoid

Bedouine

Escape-ism

All Them Witches

The Holydrug Couple

Ex-Cult

True Widow

Imarhan

Sons Of Kemet

Cut Worms

JJUUJJUU

Ulrika Spacek

Here Lies Man

Mary Lattimore

Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers

Hand Habits

Sextile

Tropa Magica

Gladys Lazer

Mannequin Pussy

Cat Scan

Opening ceremonies w/ Ian Svenonius

Talks w/ Steve Albini

It all goes down 10/12-10/14 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA. Tickets are available here.