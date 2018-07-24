Desert Daze Adds My Bloody Valentine, Shellac, Julia Holter, & More

With all the big mainstream US festivals meeting in the middle half the time, it’s nice to have some more focused and/or niche options in comparison. For the last several years, Desert Daze has been offering lineups that get more and more impressive, maintaining a loose dedication to psych-rock while still booking an always creative and surprising range of acts. The 2018 iteration was already looking really good after the fest’s initial announcements, with Tame Impala and Warpaint serving as the exact kinds of bands you’d want to see in the desert, alongside more unique inclusions like Mercury Rev playing the entirety of Deserter’s Songs or Jarvis Cocker. Now the festival has unveiled its third phase of new acts, and it’s going to have a bit more firepower when it returns to California’s Lake Perris this October.
The big revelation is that My Bloody Valentine will headline alongside Tame Impala. That alone is pretty enticing, but the other new additions include Shellac (as well as a speaking engagement with Steve Albini), Julia Holter playing with an orchestra, and Tame Impala side project GUM, which means Tame, GUM, and Pond are all on a festival bill together for the first time. Ian Svenonius’ Escape-ism and Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers are also on the lineup now.
It’s a pretty different look than California’s more famous festivals, but it all seems exciting and idiosyncratic. Check out the whole lineup below.
Tame Impala
My Bloody Valentine
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Death Grips
Mercury Rev (performing Deserter’s Songs)
Warpaint
Jarvis Cocker (introducing “Jarv Is … “)
Shellac
Ty Segall & White Fence
Earth (performing The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull)
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Damien Echols
Chelsea Wolfe
Connan Mockasin
Beak>
A Place To Bury Strangers
Shannon & The Clams
Kevin Morby
Preoccupations
Malcolm Mooney (of Can)
Hinds
King Khan & The Shrines
Pond
Julia Holter
Dakhabrakha
Earthless
Kikagaku Moyo
Boogarins
Wand
GUM
Follakzoid
Bedouine
Escape-ism
All Them Witches
The Holydrug Couple
Ex-Cult
True Widow
Imarhan
Sons Of Kemet
Cut Worms
JJUUJJUU
Ulrika Spacek
Here Lies Man
Mary Lattimore
Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers
Hand Habits
Sextile
Tropa Magica
Gladys Lazer
Mannequin Pussy
Cat Scan
Opening ceremonies w/ Ian Svenonius
Talks w/ Steve Albini
It all goes down 10/12-10/14 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA. Tickets are available here.