A few months ago, Drake and Migos announced a joint North American tour dubbed Aubrey & The Three Amigos Live. Today, they postponed that tour. A spokesperson for Drake says, “In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule.”
It was scheduled to start on 7/26 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The first show of the tour will now be on 8/10 in Kansas City. Most of the following concerts have been rescheduled, but the 8/20 show in Chicago has been cancelled and dates for the two Denver shows have yet to be confirmed. Tickets purchased for the original dates are still valid for the new dates. Refunds are being offered as well. See the new tour dates below.
Tour dates:
08/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre
08/21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre
08/22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/04 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
09/05 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/03 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
11/04 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
11/07 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena