Drake has been busy lately. He’s been holding down the #1 spot on the Hot 100 for 15 weeks running (though it looks like Childish Gambino will finally interrupt that run). He’s been collaborating with street-rap upstarts like Lil Baby and BlocBoy JB. He’s got the new album Scorpion coming out, which seems likely to sell and stream in just ridiculous numbers. And now he’s announced a huge summer and fall tour with fellow chart-toppers the Migos. They’re calling it Aubrey & The Three Amigos Live!

The combination makes a lot of sense. Drake can sell out arenas without big-name support acts, but with the Migos on board, it’ll turn those nights into even more uninterrupted hit-fests. As live performers, the Migos aren’t anywhere near as polished as Drake, but maybe a tour like this will help them hone their chops. And anyway, we can now hopefully hear “Walk It, Talk It” and the “Versace” remix performed live, the way God intended.

Drake announced the tour in a tweet, and the dates are out there. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

TOUR DATES:

7/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

7/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Arena

7/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

8/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/10-11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/17-18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/24-25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/30-31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/07-08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/12-13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/21-22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

9/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

9/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/29-30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/05-06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/12-13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/16-17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

10/26-27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/16-17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena