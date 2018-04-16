New Drake Album Scorpion Out In June

Drake’s been on a chart-topping run since the beginning of the year. After releasing two songs in January, “God’s Plan” debuted at #1 and stayed at the top for 11 weeks until it was just dethroned by a different Drake song, “Nice For What,” which came out last week. He becomes the 13th act ever to have replaced themselves at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the first since Bieber did it last year with a featured spot on DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One.” Bieber is also the last lead artist to have replaced himself at #1 when “Love Yourself” overtook “Sorry” in 2016.

This all means that, logically, it’s about time for Drake to release another album, the follow-up to 2016’s bloated but immensely popular Views and 2017’s also immensely popular “playlist” More Life. And it looks like Drake just announced that album via an Instagram post, which features the rapper in a black jacket with the word Scorpion on the back — presumably the album title — and a delivery date of June 2018.

Here’s the post: