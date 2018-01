Drake has released two new songs called “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” They’re both part of a project called Scary Hours, which appears to be just a two-song EP based on the way the songs are listed on streaming services. “God’s Plan” is sing-songy, synth-driven song reminiscent of “Headlines,” while the soulful and string-laden “Diplomatic Immunity” (an homage to the Dipset album?) finds him casually flexing his rap muscles. Listen to both songs below.