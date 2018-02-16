Drake – “God’s Plan” Video

Drake’s new single “God’s Plan,” still the #1 song in America after three weeks, now has a video. You know how Drake’s been giving away money over the last few days, presenting giant novelty checks and financing supermarket shopping sprees? It turns out that Drake wasn’t exactly doing this out of the pure goodness of his heart. All of it was for the “God’s Plan” video, which director Karena Evans opens by flashing these words onscreen: “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.” In the clip, Drake travels through Miami, making people happy. It’s a slightly more altruistic version of what Blink-182 did with their video for “The Rock Show.” It’s also totally charming and heartwarming even though you know you’re being manipulated when you watch it. Check it out below.

“God’s Plan” is out now and continuing to earn way more than $996,631.90 for the label.