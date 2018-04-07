Last time Drake dropped some new music on the weekend, it worked out pretty well: “God’s Plan,” the lead track on his two-song Scary Hours EP, debuted at #1 and has stayed there for 10 weeks, buoyed in part by a smartly assembled music video in which Drake surprises unsuspecting Miami residents and gives away free money.

For his next trick, Aubrey Graham has assembled a lineup of superstar women to join him in the video for a new song called “Nice For What.” He teased the release of a new track in a surprise appearance at his OVO signees Majid Jordan’s Toronto gig last night, but he failed to mention it was arriving with a celebrity-filled visual. Directed by Karena Evans, the clip features Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Olivia Wilde, Michelle Rodriguez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoe Saldana, Syd, and Misty Copeland among others.

The song itself is a big, brash, almost obnoxiously loud New Orleans bounce-inspired production. It kicks off with a Big Freedia sample and is built around a sample from Lauryn Hill’s “Ex Factor,” the same song Cardi B quoted on her new Invasion Of Privacy single “Be Careful.” Big week for Lauryn Hill’s “Ex Factor”! (But in another sense, when is it not a big week for Lauryn Hill’s “Ex Factor”?) This isn’t the first time Drake has rapped over music from The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill; his 2014 loosie “Draft Day” featured a prominent sample from “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

As for “Nice For What,” it is extremely poppy and sounds like a bid for continued commercial dominance. We’ll see how that pans out, but having an event video like this one won’t hurt. Watch below.

Drake’s new album is presumably coming soon.