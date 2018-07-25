Trevor Powers – “Clad In Skin” & “Squelch”

Former Youth Lagoon mastermind Trevor Powers will soon release Mulberry Violence, his first album under his own name. After introducing the new project with his “Playwright” video, Powers has taken to releasing songs two at a time — first “Ache” and “Plaster Saint,” then “XTQ Idol” and “Dicegame” — and today he’s done it again.

“Clad In Skin” and “Squelch” are the final pair of tracks before the entire album emerges — though at this point, with the arrival of these tunes, we’ve heard seven of its 10 songs. “Clad In Skin” is a spare, creeping experimental pop track marked by a sassy saxophone riff and drums out of a ’90s trip-hop song. “Squelch” begins on the low as well before expanding into booming programmed drums, blasts of noise, and strings out of a Bond theme. Both tracks are inventive and engaging, but in different ways.

These new Powers songs have showed off an impressive variety of styles while maintaining a consistent aesthetic throughout. Mulberry Violence is starting to come into focus, and it’s sounding great. Check out the two newest tracks below.

Mulberry Violence is out 8/17 on Baby Halo. Pre-order it here.