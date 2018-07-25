Earlier this month, Kevin Devine revealed that for his latest Devinyl Splits series entry, he and David Bazan would be covering songs by Now, Now from the Minneapolis band’s 2012 sophomore album Threads. We’ve already heard Bazan’s take on the quasi-title track and today Devine has shared his interpretation of “Prehistoric.” He subtracts the satisfying crunch of the original, opting instead for a dreamy dirge.

Former Now, Now band member Jess Abbot (aka Tancred) told Brooklyn Vegan: “This was so beautiful to hear. I wrote ‘Prehistoric’ in my high school band room when I was 17, it’s surreal for it to be covered by someone I respect so much.”

Listen to it below.

Devinyl Splits No. 8 is out 7/27 via Bad Timing Records. Pre-order it physically or digitally.