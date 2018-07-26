Cardi B and Bruno Mars had a Fall tour planned, but Cardi had to cancel. “I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” she announced in a tweet today. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.” Cardi goes on to cite her doctor’s advice, “I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Bruno responded in a tweet, “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we’ll share the stage by the time is right.” He also said they’ll play her hit song “Bodak Yellow” every night in her honor. Earlier today, Cardi posted on Instagram about receiving a lifetime supply of free chips and guacamole from Chipotle. This acquisition could be another reason she’s skipping the tour.