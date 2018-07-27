Dizzy – “Backstroke”

Lately I’ve been digging this band Dizzy, comprising three young brothers out of suburban Ontario plus their neighbor Katie Munshaw on lead vocals. Think of their sound as a dreamier update of Lorde’s sleek, minimalist pop-rock, or maybe a more commercially viable spin on Wet’s stylish emotive balladry. It’s easy to conjure those kinds of vibes but tough to do it in a way that stands out. Thus far Dizzy’s songs have stood the test as more than just hollow bids at a movie sync.

On the heels of promising early singles “Pretty Thing” and “Joshua” comes a new track today called “Backstroke.” In a press release, Munshaw explains, “It’s easy to submerge yourself so deeply into a relationship that by the end of it you’re gasping for air, wondering how you got there in the first place. Sometimes all you can do is flip onto your back, catch your breath and float for a bit.”

Dizzy have tour dates coming up on both sides of the Atlantic, including a few with Stars, who are a perfect aesthetic match. Check out “Backstroke” and Dizzy’s tour itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

09/02 – Hamilton, ON @ Raspberry Farm at Royal Botanical Gardens

09/18 – London, UK @ Omeara

09/19 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

09/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

10/05-10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall **

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah **

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom **

10/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room **

10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel **

10/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver **

11/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz Theatre *

11/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre *

12/01 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre *