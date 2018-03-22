Dizzy – “Pretty Thing”

Composed of brothers Charlie, Alex, and Mackenzie Spencer plus their friend Katie Munshaw, Dizzy is a dream-pop four-piece from a Oshawa, Ontario whose experiences in suburbia drive their coming-of-age tunes. Today we’re sharing, “Pretty Thing,” the follow-up single to their debut, “Swim.”

In “Pretty Thing,” Munshaw navigates the gulf between indifference and certainty much like Lorde did on her debut Pure Heroine. She swings back and forth between feelings of loneliness and blissful wanderlust, struggling to pin down which are most genuine. Clarity may have yet to be attained, but as Munshaw explains, good or bad, home will always be where the lessons are:

Oshawa is dense. We all grew up in modern suburbia so there’s an arm’s length between my neighbour’s house and mine. Making music always stemmed from my being overly sensitive about everything, so when you’re that close to so many people you’re bound to meet the essential characters that screw you up enough to start writing about them. Oshawa introduced me to friendship and heartache and change while keeping me bored enough to sit at home and write about it.

Listen to “Pretty Thing” below, and stick around for the previously released “Swim” video.

TOUR DATES:

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

04/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/17-05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

09/02 – Hamilton, ON @ Rasberry Farm At Royal Botanical Gardens (Royal Mountain’s Festival)