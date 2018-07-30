Ariana Grande Explains Why Her New Song “Pete” Is Now Titled “Pete Davidson”

These are the two most pertinent facts about Ariana Grande circa 2018: She has a new album called Sweetener coming out, and she got engaged to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson after only a few weeks of dating. Both of these stories were confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which makes sense — Fallon used to be on SNL, and Grande is one of his regular comedic partners. But that’s not the only way the narratives converge! The album also features an interlude that, until recently, was titled “Pete.”

As it turns out, the track has been retitled “Pete Davidson,” in case listeners were confused. In a Twitter reply to a fan, Grande explained her reasoning for the decision:

i like the way it looks

i love his name and i love him

music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that

The album also includes a song called “R.E.M.” We will let you know if Grande switches its title to “Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and originally Bill Berry.” Look out for those when Sweetener drops 8/17, and on into eternity.