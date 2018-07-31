Tim Hecker is one of our best-loved experimental electronic producers, and he’s just announced the follow-up to his acclaimed 2016 album Love Streams. The new album Konoyo is coming this fall, and it’s named after a Japanese word that translates to “the world over here.”

Hecker recorded the new album in Japan, and he worked with a group called Tokyo Gakuso, an ensemble that specializes in the Japanese form of classical music known as gaguku. According to a press release, the album was inspired by Hecker’s conversations, with a friend who he recently lost, about negative space and musical density.

First single and opening track “This Life” is a nine-minute drone meditation with a whole lot of melody and feeling under the surface. Below, you can hear the song and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Life”

02 “In Death Valley”

03 “Is A Rose Petal Of The Dying Crimson Light”

04 “Keyed Out”

05 “In Mother Earth Phase”

06 “A Sodium Codec Haze”

07 “Across to Anoyo”

Hecker will also play a series of special performances in conjunction with the album’s release. He’ll perform with a few members of Tokyo Gakuso and with the Canadian producer Kara-Lis Coverdale. Here are those dates:

TOUR DATES:

10/02 – Tokyo, Japan @ WWWX

10/06 – London, UK @ Barbican

10/07 – Krakow, Poland @ Unsound

10/08 – Berlin, Germany @ Funkhaus

Konoyo is out 9/28 on Kranky.