Muncie Girls – “Locked Up” Video

Muncie Girls are releasing their sophomore album, Fixed Ideals, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard a couple of tracks from the Exeter Band To Watch’s upcoming LP, “Picture Of Health” and “Falling Down,” and today they’re sharing another one, “Locked Up.” It clocks in at just two minutes, but Lande Hekt packs a ton into that time as she reflects on questioning everything around you, even movements that on first whiff seem radical. “We’ve got the cell and we’ve got the key/ Everyone’s locked up so get locked up with me,” she sings.

The song comes attached to a music video that illustrates the laundry list of problems that Hekt lays out in the track. “I’ve never felt like I fit in to ‘normal’ life and I often find myself trying to articulate/make sense of it,” she explains in a statement. “I wrote a list of a lot of things that I find bizarre and overwhelming about (my version of) society that we’re expected to not only accept, but celebrate. It’s kind of depressing really. It has a lot to do with growing up as well and the horrors of being a weird teenage girl.” Hekt continues:

The line “I can’t be the only one to see the ghost in the room” is in there because my friend said that she’d heard someone say something similar about veganism. The chorus is about how we get trapped by what we don’t question, but it’s also about the prison system and it’s about being claustrophobic, which was in part inspired by my love of the song ‘Franklin Prison Blues’ by Onsind. The guitar riff at the start I came up with when I was listening to a lot of the Replacements.

Watch and listen via The Fader below.

TOUR DATES:

09/26 Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

09/27 Birmingham, UK @ The Cuban Embassy

09/28 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City Basement

09/29 Newcastle, UK @ The Think Tank – Underground

09/30 Glasgow, UK @ The Garage – Attic

10/01 London, UK @ Borderline

10/02 Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

10/03 Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

11/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

11/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

11/07 Boston, MA @ O’Briens

11/09 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

11/11 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/13 Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse

11/14 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre Lounge

11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

Fixed Ideals is out 8/31 via Buzz Records / Specialist Subject. Pre-order it here.