Uniform – “Alone In The Dark”

Last month, the heavy New York noise-punk duo Uniform announced that they were teaming up with Liturgy/Zs drummer Greg Fox for their new album The Long Walk. Along with that news, they shared the LP’s lead single and pseudo-title track “The Walk,” a chaotic ripper that put Fox’s talents to good use. Today, they’ve shared another new song and confirmed an upcoming fall tour with the Body, who they recently teamed up with on the collaborative album Mental Wounds Not Healing.

Where The Long Walk as a whole was inspired by Stephen King’s novel The Long Walk, which came out under his Richard Bachman pseudonym in 1979, “Alone In The Dark” is intended as an homage to Jack Sholder’s 1982 slasher flick (not Uwe Boll’s ill-advised video game adaptation). “In the film, Jack Palance, Martin Landau, and Donald Pleasance star as a gaggle of mental patients who escape an asylum during a power outage and proceed to hunt down their psychiatrist,” vocalist Michael Berdan explains. “In our song, I’m referencing my personal feelings of isolation that come in the middle of the night, when I’m left with only the sensation of college level existential terror and prayers to a God who may or may not be listening, if even there at all.”

As you might guess from that description, the song itself is a punishing blast of distortion and pummeling drums, and you can hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

08/01 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

08/02 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

08/03 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #

08/04 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

08/05 Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater #

08/06 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett #

08/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

08/08 Boise, ID @ Neurolux #

08/10 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre #

08/11 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial #

08/12 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

08/14 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #

08/16 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

08/17 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick #

08/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

09/01 Brooklyn, NY @ The Knitting Factory *

11/08 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia ^

11/09 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa ^

11/10 Toronto, ON @ Baby G ^

11/11 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

11/12 Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College ^

11/13 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle ^

11/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall ^

11/16 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ^

11/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel ^

# -w/ Deafheaven

* – w/ Thou (NYC Release Show)

^ – Collaborative Show w/ The Body

The Long Walk is out 8/17 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.