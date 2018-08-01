Last month, Neko Case released the warm and stunning Hell-On, her first LP in five years. Towards the middle of that album sits “Curse Of The I-5 Corridor,” a standout track with supporting vocals from fellow Pacific Northwest roots-rocker Mark Lanegan. Case shared the single back in May, along with a visual of her eating Chinese takeout in bed, wearing a beige onesie that had to be censored with black boxes. Today, that visual expands into a full Xan Aranda-directed music video, in which Case and Lanegan wear animated flesh jumpsuits. In it, their hairy drawn-on chests sag and their genitals share a corndog. That’s not an innuendo, that is literally what happens. Watch below.

Hell-On is out now via ANTI-.