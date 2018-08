Deafheaven’s acclaimed new release, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, came out in July and we named it Album Of The Week. Today, the LA-based band debuted a video for the stand-out track “Night People,” which features Chelsea Wolfe. The simple clip was created by Ben Chisolm and it shows Wolfe and Deafheaven’s George Clarke singing in unison over a dark, obscured bed of flowers. Watch below and read our profile on the band here.

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love is out now via ANTI.