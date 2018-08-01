House Of Feelings – “Touchscreen” (Feat. Meredith Graves)

Meredith Graves is the curator for this month’s iteration of the Joyful Noise White Label series, and she chose the New York-based dance collective House Of Feelings to helm it. The Matty Fasano-led project recorded an entire album for it, called New Lows, and they recruited Shamir, NOIA, Alyse Lamb, Laim Benzvi, Denitia, and many more to collaborate with them on it.

Graves also contributed vocals for a new track, her second with the group following “Avatar,” which was included on their Last Chance EP last year. The new song is called “Touchscreen,” and it’s an intoxicating wiggle about the breakdown between physical and digital intimacy.

Listen below.



New Lows is out 9/1 via the Joyful Noise White Label series.