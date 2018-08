Since Freddie Gibbs was acquitted on sexual assault charges in 2016, the Indiana rapper has kept up a steady stream of new music. Last year’s You Only Live 2wice made it onto our list of the favorite rap albums of 2017 and in June he released a surprise mixtape called Freddie that was also met with a positive response.

Today, the rapper has shared another new track, “Burn Rubber,” that was produced by the duo the Colleagues. Listen to it below.

“Burn Rubber” is out now.