Marbled Eye – “Laughing Sound”

Marbled Eye are an Oakland postpunk band who play their music with a grim intensity. Their sound is stripped-back and riff-heavy, but they play fast and hard, like a hardcore band. They’ve released a couple of EPs, and earlier this year, we posted two songs (“Leisure” and “New Crease”) which they shared just before their first European tour. Next month, the band will release their first full-length LP, and it’s called Lesure. It’ll include both “Leisure” and “New Crease.” And they’ve also shared another new song, the album opener “Laughing Sound.” It’s a strong, anthemic statement of a track, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://marbledeye.bandcamp.com/album/leisure-lp" target="_blank">Leisure LP by MARBLED EYE</a>

Leisure is out 9/18 on Digital Regress.