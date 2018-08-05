Last week, Aphex Twin’s famous logo started popping up around — or melting into — London, Hollywood, Italy, and Manhattan. Today, the symbol has made its way onto a cryptic press release from Warp Records. Two words we can make out: “Collapse EP.” Also: “A series of movements that match the speed and rhythm of cake,” “Their cheeks were pressed together as they danced,” and “Hoof it.” Plus, what appears to be a (partial?) tracklist:

01. T69 Interruption

02. First 44. MT 1 t 29 r 2

04. Abundancel O edit [2 R 8, FZ 20 m & a 909]

05. Pthex (bonus track)

The electronic experimentalist’s last album, Syro, came out in 2014. Since then, he’s been staying busy with side-project EPs. Check out the teasers below.

another Aphex Twin logo in Manhattan at 46th and 12th :) pic.twitter.com/qTxhOhbB3g — LOFRAMES (@LOFRAMES) August 4, 2018

UPDATE: Looks like Collapse will preview in some form on Adult Swim late Monday night.