Last week, Aphex Twin’s famous logo started popping up around — or melting into — London, Hollywood, Italy, and Manhattan. Today, the symbol has made its way onto a cryptic press release from Warp Records. Two words we can make out: “Collapse EP.” Also: “A series of movements that match the speed and rhythm of cake,” “Their cheeks were pressed together as they danced,” and “Hoof it.” Plus, what appears to be a (partial?) tracklist:
01. T69 Interruption
02. First 44. MT 1 t 29 r 2
04. Abundancel O edit [2 R 8, FZ 20 m & a 909]
05. Pthex (bonus track)
The electronic experimentalist’s last album, Syro, came out in 2014. Since then, he’s been staying busy with side-project EPs. Check out the teasers below.
— Warp Records (@WarpRecords) August 5, 2018
another Aphex Twin logo in Manhattan at 46th and 12th :) pic.twitter.com/qTxhOhbB3g
— LOFRAMES (@LOFRAMES) August 4, 2018
Aphex Twin logo appears in Hollywood https://t.co/1Tk0GE7SJq pic.twitter.com/7EGKabzS0g
— Tanzgemeinschaft (@TNZGMNSCHFT) August 3, 2018
UPDATE: Looks like Collapse will preview in some form on Adult Swim late Monday night.