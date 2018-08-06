Earlier this year, reunited doom-metal legends Sleep shocked the world with the surprise release of The Sciences, their first album in decades. The Sciences fucking ruled, and the only slightly worrisome thing about it was the idea that, with Sleep once again going strong, Matt Pike might move away from High On Fire, the just-as-great power trio that he formed after Sleep first broke up. Well, I’m delighted to report that that’s not happening. High On Fire are back with a new album.

This fall, High On Fire will release Electric Messiah, their follow-up to the badass 2015 LP Luminiferous. It’s the band’s third album recording with producer Kurt Ballou, who is both the guitarist for Converge and the greatest heavy-music producer currently working. And if the album’s title track is any indication, Pike is concentrating all his slow-groove power on Sleep. And with his other band, he’s off to the goddam races.

“Electric Messiah” is a thundering blast of a song, faster and rowdier than what I’m used to hearing from a band that was already plenty fast and rowdy. In a press release, Pike says that the song was inspired by a dream about the late Motörhead leader Lemmy:

I had a dream about Lemmy. When Lemmy was still alive I always got compared to Lemmy, so I had this dream where he got pissed at me. He gave me a bunch of shit, basically, and was hazing me. Not that he didn’t approve of me, but like I was being hazed. The song is me telling the world that I could never fill Lemmy’s shoes because Lemmy’s Lemmy. I wanted to pay homage to him in a great way. And it turned out to be such a good title that the guys said we should call the album Electric Messiah.

Listen to “Electric Messiah” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spewn From The Earth”

02 “Steps Of The Ziggurat/House Of Enlil”

03 “Electric Messiah”

04 “Sanctioned Annihilation”

05 “The Pallid Mask”

06 “God Of The Godless”

07 “Freebooter”

08 “The Witch And The Christ”

09 “Drowning Dog”

Electric Messiah is out 10/5 on eOne.