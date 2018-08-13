Swearin’ – “Untitled (LA)”

Swearin’ are back in action. In a couple months, they’ll release their third album, Fall Into The Sun — their first since 2013’s Surfing Strange. We’ve already heard “Grow Into A Ghost” from it, and today the Philadelphia-bred crew, now displaced along the coasts, are sharing the album’s second single, “Untitled (LA).”

The song captures the Los Angeles sprawl, which is where Allison Crutchfield moved to after packing it up in Philly, and specifically it captures the distance between where you want to stay and where you live, the moonlit roads that separate you from your loved one. “Drive to the west side, another planet/ You won’t sleep until you know I got there safely,” Crutchfield sings. “I move fast along the freeway/ And I wonder about your caution, I wonder if you’re happy.”

It crackles with that awkward in-between phase, when distance can make you feel grateful for what you have and also feel like you’re being ripped apart from the inside out. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/17 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom#

08/18 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom#

09/05 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

09/06 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter^

09/07 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Fest

10/09 Washington, DC @ Black Cat%

10/10 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church+

10/11 Allston, MA @ Great Scott+

10/12 Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room+

10/13 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola+

10/14 Toronto, ON @ Not Dead Yet

10/16 Detroit, MI @ El Club+

10/17 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups+

10/18 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall+

10/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo+

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg+

12/11 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

12/12 Atlanta, GA @ 529

12/13 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

12/14 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

12/15 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

12/16 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

12/17 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf

12/19 Nashville, TN @ High Watt

# w/ Jawbreaker

^ w/ Ought

% w/ Sheer Mag

+ w/ Empath

Fall Into The Sun is out 10/5 via Merge. Pre-order it here.