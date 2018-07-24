Swearin’ – “Grow Into A Ghost”

When we spoke to Allison Crutchfield for a cover story about her solo album Tourist In This Town early last year, it seemed like Swearin’ would never reunite. Yet that’s exactly what has happened.

The Philadelphia punks got back together to open some Superchunk shows earlier this year, and today they’ve finally announced their forthcoming full-length Fall Into The Sun. While the members of Swearin’ aren’t exactly old, Crutchfield calls Fall Into The Sun “the adult Swearin’ album” in a press release.

The album’s lead single “Grow Into A Ghost” is the first new music we’ve heard from the band since 2013’s Surfing Strange. “Grow Into A Ghost” still rips with the same energy Swearin’ had before, but the lyrics aren’t rushed. They face the passage of time with a purposeful weight, a newfound awareness of beginnings and endings. That’s a pretty adult thing! Listen to “Grow Into A Ghost” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Big Change”

02 “Dogpile”

03 “Grow Into a Ghost”

04 “Margaret”

05 “Stabilize”

06 “Untitled (LA)”

07 “Treading”

08 “Oil And Water”

09 “Smoke or Steam”

10 “Anyway”

11 “Future Hell”

Fall Into The Sun is out 10/5 via Merge. Pre-order it here.