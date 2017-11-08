Swearin’ Reunite For 2018 Shows

The great Philadelphia band Swearin’ broke up in 2015 a couple years after releasing their sophomore album, Surfing Strange, and when Allison Crutchfield released her debut solo album, Tourist In This Town, earlier this year, it didn’t seem like there was any chance of them getting back together. But lo and behold, Swearin’ are opening for Superchunk on some dates on their just-announced tour. No further details beyond that yet, but Crutchfield talked a bit about the reunion on Instagram:
I wrote an extremely long and emotional caption describing the end of Swearin’ and some thoughts on how twisted band dynamics can get, but I decided not to post it because A) it far exceeded the captions limit and B) it felt like an explanation that wasn’t asked for and isn’t owed. The catalyst for all these feelings, and the thing I’m truly so psyched to tell you all, is that Jeff and Kyle and I have decided to do Swearin’ again. They’re both so special to me, and I really can’t wait to begin a new era of this band. Our ultimate heroes Superchunk asked us to come on tour in April to celebrate the release of their new album “What a Time to be Alive” (out on Merge 2/16/18). For these shows we’ll be joined by our very dear friend Amanda Bartley on bass. Tickets go on sale Friday and there’s a link in my bio. ‘Preciate y’all. <3. (fun fact: this photo was taken 4 or 5 years ago at the Eagle Rock Center for the Arts, and little did I know then that someday I’d be livin’ just down the street)
Here are the dates that Swearin’ is opening for Superchunk:
04/03 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/06 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/07 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
