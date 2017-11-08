Swearin’ Reunite For 2018 Shows

The great Philadelphia band Swearin’ broke up in 2015 a couple years after releasing their sophomore album, Surfing Strange, and when Allison Crutchfield released her debut solo album, Tourist In This Town, earlier this year, it didn’t seem like there was any chance of them getting back together. But lo and behold, Swearin’ are opening for Superchunk on some dates on their just-announced tour. No further details beyond that yet, but Crutchfield talked a bit about the reunion on Instagram:

Here are the dates that Swearin’ is opening for Superchunk:

04/03 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/06 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/07 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

