New Swearin’ Album “Coming Soon” On Merge Records

Swearin’ reunited for some shows earlier this year and, if you happened to be at one of them, you probably noticed that they played a ton of unreleased material. Well, it turns out that’s because the great Philadelphia band have a brand-new album in the wings, and it’ll be out “soon” on Merge Records. The band lineup, as it stands today, is made up of Allison Crutchfield, Kyle Gilbride, Jeff Bolt, and Amanda Bartley. Here’s what Gilbride had to say in a statement about the creation of their new album:

If time were real, it would have healed our wounds, but it’s not, so we decided to make a rock record. And to make one the way we always have! Quickly, at home, and for no one in particular. Fortunately for us, Merge hadn’t dismissed us as an oddity from earlier in the decade and said, “sup with that record?” And with their help, we’ve been reintroduced to polite society. Sometimes a band takes on a life of its own, and it seems this one came back to us when it was ready, and in its new form, to stay for the foreseeable future.

It’ll be the band’s first album since 2013’s Surfing Strange. Swearin’ have also announced some summer tour dates with Mike Krol and Ought.

08/01 San Diego, CA @ Space Bar*

08/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club*

08/03 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz*

08/05 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey*

08/06 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

08/07 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir*

08/09 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

08/10 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s*

08/11 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s*

09/05 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

09/06 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter^

*w/ Mike Krol

^w/ Ought

