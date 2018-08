Last week, Robyn debuted her new song “Missing U” on BBC Radio 1 before announcing her forthcoming album. Last night, she performed the synth-pop gem for Radio 1 in Ibiza at Café Mambo. She also sang classics like “Dancing on My Own” from 2010’s Body Talk and “Call Your Girlfriend” and “With Every Heartbeat” from her 2005 self-titled. Watch below and stay tuned for “Missing U” at the 4:52 mark.