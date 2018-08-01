Robyn – “Missing U”

Although we’ve gotten collaborative releases with artists like Mr. Tophat and La Bagatelle Magique, fans have been waiting nearly eight years for a new Robyn album. That wait might be almost over.

A few months ago, during a talk at New York City’s Museum Of Modern Art as part of Red Bull Music Festival, the Swedish pop star gave an update on the long-awaited follow-up to Body Talk. She said that the album was “not finished yet but it’s almost there” and revealed that it was influenced by ’90s house, club music, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, and Prince. A day later, she debuted the full version of “Honey,” an unreleased song that was featured in the final season of Girls, during a Brooklyn DJ set. And now we’re finally getting an honest-to-god single.

Listings for a new Robyn song called “Missing U” popped up on music download sites last week, and Robyn took to Twitter to tease the song. “‘Missing U’ is a little bit of a message to my fans. That I’ve missed them,” she said. “You know, I haven’t made an album in eight years, so I haven’t seen my fans in a long time either. So I think connecting back to them is important.” She underlined that sentiment with a seven-minute documentary earlier this week.

The song itself, five minutes of glorious synth-pop twinkling, has finally arrived. She wrote and produced it with Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund. While debuting “Missing U” on BBC Radio 1, Robyn also confirmed to Annie Mac that the new album is finished and will be out this year. She says it has “a sensuality and a softness” surpassing anything she’s released before and that “Missing U” is a good introduction to it because it’s the closest the album gets to classic Robyn. Hear it below.