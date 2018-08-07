Marissa Nadler – “Blue Vapor” Video

Next month, Marissa Nadler, maker of stormy and intense gothic folk music, is coming out with her new album For My Crimes. We’ve posted the album’s title track, and now Nadler has followed it up with a video for the gorgeously churning new song “Blue Vapor.”

The new song has a bit of a ’90s alt-rock swirl to it, and it’s got a chorus that punches hard. In a better world, it might be in line for some radio play. The track features Kristin Kontrol, formerly of the Dum Dum Girls, on harmonies and Patty Schemel, formerly of Hole, on drums. Director Thomas McMahan’s video really brings out the song’s Lynchian undertones. It features Nadler’s face, projected on what looks like a dollhouse, captured in glimmering and noirish black-and-white as things burst into flames.

Talking about the video, Nadler says:

Thomas McMahan beautifully articulates the intangible sense of depersonalization depicted in the song. He makes some heads explode and incinerates everything in sight. He does so beautifully and seamlessly and leaves “Blue Vapor” a gorgeous monochromatic world to exist in. Taking an abstract approach, he utilizes various experimental and mixed media animation techniques, merging the mood and imagery of the song with hallucinatory visuals that make me go “wow” like I wanted to. His videos for Autolux and Drab Majesty, among many others, really stand apart for me in their uniqueness and artfulness. I hope to make more videos with Thomas because he has an amazing ability to transform the mundane into the supernatural.

Here’s the video:

For My Crimes is out 9/28 via Sacred Bones & Bella Union.