Tiny Ruins – “How Much” Video

New Zealander Hollie Fullbrook has been putting out music as Tiny Ruins since the beginning of the decade, and her work with the project has solidified in two full-lengths — 2011’s Some Were Meant For The Sea and 2014’s Brightly Painted One — and a handful of EPs. Her most recent output was a one-off track called “Dream Wave,” which came out in 2016 and was produced by David Lynch. Fullbrook is gearing up to release her third Tiny Ruins full-length, and today she’s shared a new single, “How Much.”

The song is wiry and warm, an open-ended question punctuated by Fullbrook’s lovely voice. “How much would you be willing to give? How much do you take from all of this? How much before you’re strung out?” she asks in the chorus, the rest of the band lulling her into a gentle swell. The track comes attached to a music video featuring them playing in stark black-and-white, which matches the moodiness of the song well.

Listen and watch below.

“How Much” is out now via Ba Da Bing (NA), Marathon (UK/EU), & Milk! (Australia).