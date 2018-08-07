Foxing are releasing their new album, Nearer My God, at the end of the week, and the St. Louis-based band recently stopped by the Stereogum offices in New York City to perform a few tracks from it for a Stereogum Session. They did its lead single, “Slapstick” and the title track (in English) and a new one called “Heartbeats,” which frontman Conor Murphy said is his favorite track that the band has ever made. And they did them all with stripped-down arrangements. Watch their session in full below.

Nearer My God is out 8/10 via Triple Crown. Pre-order it here. Read our feature on the album, Foxing Present The Apocalypse.