A few months back, Post Pink shared “You Real,” the Baltimore band’s first new material since their 2016 tape I Believe You, OK. The band is working on their first full-length, and today they’ve shared another new song called “Moon.” It’s a hypnotic drawl that alternates between whispers and exclamations, coiled around a tight drum line and textured guitars. “I am howling at the moon/ Gray is shaking/ The color blue,” goes its opening lines. Listen to it below.

Moon by Post Pink

“Moon” is out now.