Ethan Hawke’s new film, BLAZE, is a biopic about the little-known Texan outlaw musician Blaze Foley. Hawke and Foley both hail from Austin, and in a recent GQ interview, Hawke expressed an interest in making films about people who choose to live outside of the spotlight in spite of their enormous talent. BLAZE stars newcomer Ben Dickey as Foley with Alia Shawkat taking on the role of his lover Sybil Rosen, who wrote a book about their affair titled Living In The Woods In A Tree: Remembering Blaze Foley. The film opens in Austin on 8/17.

As is true of any biopic about a musician, the soundtrack plays an integral role in BLAZE. Most of the songs included on the OST are Foley’s own performed by Dickey, but there are a few other covers included. Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra was selected to sing a rendition of Lucinda Williams’ “Drunken Angel” off of the classic 1998 album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, which turned 20 this summer.

Segarra’s no-frills interpretation of “Drunken Angel” captures Williams’ careening vocal performance from the original recording. Segarra’s band Hurray For The Riff Raff debuted their most recent album, The Navigator, last year. Listen to her version of “Drunken Angel” and check out the BLAZE trailer below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Ben Dickey & Original Cast – “Let Me Ride In Your Big Cadillac” (Blaze Foley cover)

02 Ben Dickey & Original Cast – “Big Cheeseburgers & Good French Fries” (Blaze Foley cover)

03 Ben Dickey & Original Cast – “Clay Pigeons” (Blaze Foley cover)

04 Ben Dickey & Alia Shawkat – “Blaze & Sybil’s Lullaby”

05 Ben Dickey & Original Cast – “Sittin’ By The Road” (Blaze Foley cover)

06 Ben Dickey & Alia Shawkat – “Oo–De–Lally” (Roger Miller cover)

07 Ben Dickey & Alynda Segarra – “Pearly Gates” (Blind Willie McTell cover)

08 Ben Dickey & Original Cast – “I Should Have Been Home” (Blaze Foley cover)

09 Ben Dickey & Original Cast – “Picture Cards” (Blaze Foley cover)

10 Charlie Sexton – “Marie” (Townes Van Zandt cover)

11 Ben Dickey & Original Cast – Cold Cold World (Blaze Foley cover)

12 Alynda Segarra – “Drunken Angel” (Lucinda Williams cover)

BLAZE: Original Cast Recording is out 9/21 via Light In The Attic. Pre-order it here.