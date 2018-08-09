Watch Lord Huron Perform “Never Ever” On Corden

On their last album, this April’s Vide Noir, Lord Huron shifted from expansive indie-folk to old-school, psych-tinged rock ‘n’ roll. Just after it came out, they went on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform LP cut “Wait By The River,” and last night, they went on The Late Late Show With James Corden to play a different song: the muscular, groove-heavy rocker “Never Ever.” Watch and listen below.

Lord Huron also recorded a cover of Neil Young’s Harvest Moon for the Spotify Singles series last month. Here’s that: