Iceage – “Under The Sun” Video

I love the idea of a renowned flower sculptor handpicking Iceage, as if carefully choosing the right blossom, to collaborate with for a botanical music installation series. That’s what happened when Makoto Azuma (the mastermind behind Rihanna’s floral headpiece on her September cover of British Vogue) recently designed an ornate flora-filled set entitled “Crazy Garden x Iceage” for the Danish band’s live show in Tokyo as part of their Opening Nights residencies.

The tour was in support of the post-punk quartet’s recent Beyondless, an album that was so sublime and singular it earned Album Of The Week honors and high placement on our mid-year list among praise from virtually every punk-adjacent circle. It seems only fitting that a “scorched-earth rock album” would be performed on a lush bed of flowers — to say nothing of a band called Iceage rocking amidst lush natural beauty in full bloom.

If you didn’t get the chance to catch Iceage on that last tour, do not fret. Today they’re releasing the live performance of “Under The Sun” from the exhibition. In it, frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt wields a bouquet like an axe as he stands — or rather sways — in the center of a highly saturated field of cobalt blue, magenta, bright yellows, and light greens. Every now and then Rønnenfelt grabs a fistful of plants and hurls it into the crowd, reeling from side to side as he bellows the song’s mantra, “Push it up! Push it up!” Everything about the video embodies the album in all of its untethered, beautiful brutality. Watch below, and check out the dates for their upcoming tour.

TOUR DATES:

08/17 – Thy, DK @ Alive Festival

08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Motor City Muscle

08/30 – Gdansk, PL @ Sounddrive Festival

08/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Off The Radar Fesival

09/02 – Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds *

09/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

09/06 – Glasgow, UK @ The Great Eastern *

09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club *

09/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach *

09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *

09/10 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt *

09/11 – Rotterdamn, NL @ Rotown *

09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell *

09/13 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof *

09/14 – Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival

09/20 – Århus, DK @ Tape ≠

09/21 – Ålborg, DK @ Studenterhuset ≠

09/22 – Århus, DK @ Tape ≠

09/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavasia

09/25 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee ≠

09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser ≠

09/27 – Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik

09/28 – Odense, DK @ Kansas City ≠

09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Journey Festival

10/26 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Jameson Urban Routes Festival

10/28 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

10/29 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol

10/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Le [2]

11/01 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

11/02 – Torino, IT @ Club To Club Festival

11/03 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre # ^

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox # ^

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom # ^

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall # ^

11/10 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House # ^

11/11 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport # ^

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater # ^

11/13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues # ^

11/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom # ^

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater # ^

11/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk # ^

11/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs # ^

11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks # ^

11/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ^

11/22 – Mexico City, CDMX @ Sala

11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

11/25 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/27 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere

12/05 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

12/07 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre ∞

≠ = Shiny Darkly

* = Josiah Konder

# = with Black Lips

^ = with Surfbort

∞ = with Astrid Sonne and Helm

Beyondless is out now on Matador.