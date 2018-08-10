Watch Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Pusha-T, & More On “Mean Tweets: Hip-Hop Edition”

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel sat down with Kanye West for a very strange and troubling conversation. In doing so, Kimmel took his rightful place at the center of the rap discourse. So, on that very same episode of television, he had the very good idea to invite a whole mess of rappers to take part in a “Hip-Hop Edition” of Mean Tweets, his consistently fun recurring comedy bit.

The whole idea of Mean Tweets is for celebrities to read, and react to, whatever nasty things people on Twitter might say about them. Rappers are, as a rule, funnier than regular famous people — or, for that matter, regular non-famous people. And Big Sean had the most meme-worthy response to a Mean Tweet in the bit’s entire history. So this was a good idea!

Big Sean returned for last night’s edition, which included an impressive array of stars. He shared the screen with luminaries like 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha-T, Trippie Redd, Eve, Remy Ma, Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and a supremely doofy Logic. The running narrative this time seemed to be all these rappers competing to see whose response would get the best gif. You can watch the entire bit below.

T-Pain easily had the best response of any of them. He won this round.