Tonight is the night we’ve all been waiting for, or, the night Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel have been waiting for. After their faux-feud in 2013, the two developed a weird sort of bond. Kimmel spoke fondly of their tiff in his recent interview with GQ. Kanye, who once called Kimmel a “manipulative media motherfucker,” was pumped to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, as was evident by several retweets from the show. This was his chance to somewhat redeem himself or dig himself deeper into the MAGA-repping, slavery-denying hole he created.

He seemed pretty calm throughout the evening, maybe even a little nervous. Kimmel thanked him for sending him a pair of Yeezys. “Were you ever concerned about [Kim] being alone in the Oval Office with President Trump,” Kimmel asked. Kanye dodged the subject, “Well, he is a player.” Kimmel followed, “Do you think he’s a good president?” Kanye, again, dodged, “It’s funny. In this world that we live in, there are two main motivating forces — and I tweet about it all the time — it’s love or fear.” He went on to share his philosophy about “breaking the fucking simulation.” The simulation involves not telling kids to jump on coffee tables.

Kimmel later brought up the families who have been separated at the border. “Whether we like his personality or not, his actions are really what matter. You so famously and so powerfully said ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does?” Kanye was rendered speechless and the show cut to commercial.

At one point, they discussed a few songs from Kanye’s new album — “I Thought About Killing You” and “Violent Crimes.” In the latter, he raps about fearing how men will look at his daughter North. Kimmel asked if he sees women differently now that he has a daughter. No, Kanye replied, “I still look at Pornhub.” Kanye then listed some of his favorite categories. “Black-on-white” is his go-to. Watch the full interview below.